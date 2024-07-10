A young Nigerian boy has opened up about how he stopped schooling to assist his father in his business

The 19-year-old boy revealed his dad's business was not faring well at that time and he had to come through to help him get back on track

His touching story stirred mixed reactions on social media as people offered him advice about his future

A 19-year-old Nigerian lad has shared his touching story on TikTok, demonstrating his positive outlook on life.

Sharing pictures, @first_son5 detailed how he dropped out of school in 2019 to help his father's business.

The boy said he hopes to return to school someday. Photo Credit: @first_son5

Source: TikTok

It is not clear at what level he stopped schooling. While assisting his father in his business, @first_son5 started forex trading in 2021.

He said he began making decent profits in 2022. Later in his story, he admitted that he masks his challenges by being positive and taking himself out often.

His story touched people on TikTok. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Nigeria currently ranks first with 18.3 million out-of-school children.

Netizens commend the school dropout

mide❤️‍ said:

"I too like your sincerity abeg."

Racheal ann said:

"Congratulations dear,I pray my big bro will surely make it."

oj said:

"U seee he no dey carry gal join him journey na why he dey shine fast fast. omo more grace."

amiliadiamond6 said:

"Congratulations to you it's not easy at all am so proud of you But I will like to learn this forex trade ooo."

DefiPlayGurl said:

"Is there anybody that takes Trading classs serious at first attempt Omo the growth can be crazyyyy Congrats dear happy for you."

HARMONY❤️ said:

"God saw how selfless you were and didn't hesitate to bless you ❤️❤️...Much love."

maryohajiaka said:

"Congratulations dear,if there's still time further your education."

