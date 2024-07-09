A jealous mother has shared a hilarious video of her pretty little daughter who's so fond of her father

In the video, the beautiful girl sat on her father's lap while her mother watched and recorded the moment

The funny mother noted that her daughter has taken over her husband to the extent that she no longer gets enough time to be with him

A playful mother has taken to social media to share a lovely moment between her little daughter and her husband.

The video showed the little girl sitting on her father's lap, crossing her legs in a bossy gesture, leaving the mother jokingly jealous.

Little girl's relationship with dad melts hearts Photo credit: @sabinarichh/TikTok.

Funny mum expresses jealousy

In the video shared by @sabinarichh, the mother hilariously noted that her daughter was worse than a side chick in her home.

According to her, she doesn't even get the chance to enhoy her man in peace when their little daughter is around.

"These ones are worse than side chicks. I can't even enjoy my man in peace when she's around," she said.

Reactions trail jealous mum's post

While some TikTok users commended the father for having such a strong connection with his daughter, others shared similar experiences with their daughters whom they fondly referred to as 'side chicks'.

@Pashafine said:

"These ones come with rights and ownership titles not even a lawyer can free you."

@Vicky wrote:

"She’s sitting there like an angry girlfriend waiting for an apology. Anyway, she’s his twin though."

@Legee said:

"I am blessed to have my first child as a daughter and she is dammn over protective."

@Sithabile Shimwambwa said:

"It's honestly her attitude for me. She's so cute."

@Amanda Kaonga said:

"This girl won’t be taking shuit from men. The look n posture is giving!"

@Lee said:

"My daughter be like "I'm sad "why nana "daddy didn't kiss me gud nyt first". Heee banna."

@Barry Curtis wrote:

"The crossed legs with and attitude and a smile follows. Baby girl marked her territory."

@marymariella36 said:

"Now I understand why he badly wants me to give him a baby girl and I won't coz am not ready for this."

@user5580771871337 added:

"This one means business, the look she gives her dad & the seriousness plus the posture."

