A media consultant has shared some rare pictures of teen comic creator Emmanuella on social media

The Owerri-based man released the images as he reminisced on his journey in the media terrain

He noted that when the pictures of then-child Emmanuella were taken, he was behind the camera with a pal

A Nigerian man, Chukwuma Anurunkem, has released two old pictures of teen comedian Emmanuella Samuel, popularly known as Emmanuella, he had taken years ago.

In a Facebook post, he shared the pictures and wondered how old Emmanuella was in 2015.

He released old pictures of Emmanuella. Photo Credit: Chukwuma Anurunkem, Instagram/@officialemanuella

Source: Facebook

He gave a shoutout to his friends who held it down for him and his team on the red carpet of that particular event.

The media consultant reminisced on his journey in the media sector. He wrote:

"How old was Emmanella in 2015?

"I was behind the camera with my man Kenneth Ikugbe.

"Shout out to my homies Prince Zorum and Baze10 Holding down for us on the red carpet Crystal Naija Tv

"We didn't start today."

He spoke about Emmanuella's age when she appeared on the red carpet of that event:

"She was way less than 11 years when she appeared on our red carpet."

Reactions over Emmanuella's old pictures

Lilian Ezidinma Nmasinachi said:

"11yrs."

Comr Shedrack Osinachi Mmadueke said:

"Wow."

Video of Emmanuella catwalking and dancing

In other news, a video of young Emmanuella catwalking and dancing in heels had caused a stir online.

The 16-year-old shared a video online of herself rocking a long black dress and high heels while dancing for the camera.

In the viral clip, Emanuella showed off her dance moves before moving back for the camera to capture her full outfit and catwalking back to the front.

Emmanuella sends message to Regina and Ned Nwoko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that teenage comic creator Emmanuella had got people talking after she drooled over Regina Daniel's 5th marriage anniversary to her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Legit.ng previously reported that the movie star buzzed the internet with videos and pictures of the lush anniversary dinner she had with her boo. She also went as far as sending a stern message to those slamming her union with the elderly man.

Young Emmanuella, who previously made news for allegedly accepting Ned's marriage proposal, commented on the movie star's post with a couple of heart emojis. A ridiculous netizen asked if she was interested in old rich men.

Source: Legit.ng