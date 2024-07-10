A Nigerian lady booked tickets and flew to London from Lagos with her little sister, who was returning back to school

In the video, she captured her flight experience with her sister, who was visibly too young to travel alone

The lady extensively covered all the food he ate while on the flight and rated it based on how it tasted and eventually slept through her remaining time on the plane

A Nigerian lady booked tickets and flew to London from Lagos with her younger sister, who was returning to school.

In a video, she documented their flight experience, showing her sister, who was clearly too young to travel alone.

Lady travels with sister. Photo credit: @life_withkoko

Source: TikTok

As shown by @life_withkoko, the woman gave a detailed account of all the food she ate on the flight, rating each item based on taste, before eventually sleeping through the rest of the journey.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

BlackSwan said:

“You loook like Jemima osunde.”

User893837498383 wrote:

“I look a mess.”

Life with Koko:

“No you look cute!”

TomisinAk commented:

“The LOS-LHR leg is shorter but return is usually over 6 hours.”

YourFavGurl:

“Mommy help me.”

Nifs:

“Yes I agree, Lagos to London used to be like 7 hours.”

Homachi:

“Looks like school food.”

Source: Legit.ng