A lady shocked many internet users when she said she travelled from the United States of America to Nigeria to make her hair

According to the lady, she boarded a flight and flew to Lagos to stay 24 hours with the aim of getting her hair braided in the country

Many people asked to know the cost of getting a hair braid in the US and also wondered why the lady chose Nigeria

A lady who flew to Lagos just to do her hair has attracted the attention of social media users.

The lady shared a video on TikTok, detailing how she flew to Nigeria for something some people might consider too small to hop on a flight.

The lady said she would spend a day in Nigeria to make her hair. Photo credit: TikTok/Crystal Diamond and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

But she appeared pretty serious about her desire to get her hair done in Nigeria because she was seen losing the one she was wearing when she arrived.

According to Crystal Diamond, she flew from New York to Amsterdam before flying to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Her video went viral even though people are saying they would like to see her making the hair before they would believe.

She said she would also use the opportunity to greet her family members in Nigeria.

Reactions as lady flies from US to Nigeria to make her hair

@Mimi’crib said:

"President general among the nation."

@d asked:

"But flight + hair , wouldn’t it be cheaper in America?"

@Adiaha Eyo said:

"Wait so how much was it in Nigeria?"

@jjaroberts said:

"People dey suffer in Nigeria and others are taking a $2500 flight to do $100 braids."

@mundoreal52 said:

"Ain’t no way your flight wasn’t more expensive than just getting braids in the US."

@Abb said:

"Girl you’re not saving money flying to nigeria to get your hair done.. when flights range from 1-2k."

