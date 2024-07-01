A Nigerian lady is happy that she has booked her air ticket in readiness to travel to Nigeria from London, UK

The lady said her intention is to travel with Air Peace and she paid N1.5 million for the flight from London Gatwick to Lagos

She said she would be travelling in December 2024 and that she was happy with the price she got the Air Peace ticket

A Nigerian lady has booked her flight to travel from Gatwick Airport, London to Lagos.

The lady said she was happy because she got the Air ticket at a good price after she booked early.

The lady said her flight ticket with Air Peace cost N1.5 million.

Buying Air Peace ticket from London to Lagos

According to YFG, she would be traveling to Nigeria from London in December but she has bought her air ticket already.

YFG said she paid £800 (N1.5 million) for the flight, noting that she got a good deal.

She said that with other airlines, she had paid more money to fly to Nigeria in the past, but what she paid now gladdened her heart.

She said she has been travelling to Nigeria from London for many years.

She wrote:

"Just got London to Lagos December tickets for £800 using Air Peace."

Another man shares experience with Air Peace

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man said he is happy over the price Air Peace is charging for its Lagos to London direct flight.

He shared a screenshot of the cost, which he saw on the website of Air Peace, and noted that the price had crashed.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that the airline was charging N1.2 million for economy class and N2.2 million for premium economy.

Air Peace begins sale of ticket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Air Peace kicked off the sale of its flight schedules for its London service starting March 30, 2024.

The airline said the tickets for the London route are now available on the website at unbeatable rates.

It also disclosed that there is a special discount for Nigerian students who choose to travel to the UK using the airline.

