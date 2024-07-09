Only profiles and pages can be monetised on Facebook as many people seek to create valuable and engaging content

Facebook has a feature that allows users to convert their account into a profile which has the features of a page

A man has outlined the simple steps to follow and convert a Facebook wall or account into a page

A man has shared a video teaching people how to convert their Facebook accounts into profiles.

The man said a Facebook profile which has the features of a page can easily be turned on if the user so desires.

How to turn on Facebook professional mode.

Source: UGC

The man, Braham Tech, said that if one wants to own a page, one can convert the account into a page instead of creating a new one.

Braham said by converting an account into a profile, the owner's friends would automatically become followers. He said this can be done by switching the account into profile or professional mode.

He said professional mode can be switched on by tapping the three dots under the Facebook profile picture.

From the menu, the button "turn of professional mode" can be tapped and it's done.

The Facebook professional mode has similar features with a page and it also gives the owner the ability to monetise.

According to Facebook:

"Professional mode gives you access to a bundle of professional tools, insights and monetization products that can help you build your professional presence from your personal profile. Previously, these tools and features were available only on pages."

How to turn on professional mode according to Facebook

Go to your Facebook profile.

Below your profile header, click or tap the menu button (…) on the right side.

Click or tap Turn on professional mode.

To confirm, click or tap Turn on and complete the flow.

Content monetisation in Nigeria

Speaking to Legit.ng on the recent introduction of monetisation in Nigeria, media personality, Fidelis Ozuawala said apart from Facebook, there are other platforms that also monetised. He said creators can focus on which one favours them.

His words:

"Take, for example, you are always on Facebook, but your content goes more viral on Tiktok; you can focus more on Tiktok while using your audience from there to build followership on another platform. Many internet sensations today started off with TikTok and Instagram, but they are earning massively via Youtube."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Braham's tutorial

@lovaboi said:

"But my followers stopped counting immediately I reached 5k followers."

@victoru67ugwuzor said:

"It work bro but if you want them to pay you how are you going to do it?"

