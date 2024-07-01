The rollout of Facebook monetisation by Meta has attracted joyful reactions from content creators in Nigeria

However, some people do not know the various content monetisation tools available to them on Facebook

Legit.ng lists three of the content monetisation tools video creators in Nigeria can use on Facebook

Many Facebook content creators in Nigeria are rejoicing after Meta rolled out monetisation in the country on June 27.

The content creators are happy that they can start monetising their videos on the platform unlike in the past when this was not possible without having a page manager in an eligible country.

There is a renewed interest in content creation among talented Nigerians as they hope to leverage on Facebook monetisation to better their lives financially.

However, not many content creators in Nigeria know the various Facebook monetisation tools available to them.

Legit.ng lists three Facebook monetisation tools Nigerian content creators can make use of.

1. In-stream ads

Just as the name implies, the In-stream ads tool means Facebook would place short advertisements on viral videos posed by creators.

Just like ads stream into YouTube videos, Facebook also uses the same method to reach viewers through creators' videos.

Advertisement revenue generated is shared with creators. However, one has to first qualify for it.

For Facebook to place in-stream ads on your videos, you must have 5,000 followers, follow the monetisation policy as well as have 60,000 watch minutes in the past 60 days.

According to Meta:

"Creators can use in-stream ads to earn money from their live and on-demand videos. The ads can play before, during or after your videos."

2. Live-ads

Live ads are in-stream ads placed on live videos. Facebook creators are allowed to go live and also earn money from their qualifying live videos.

Facebook states:

"In-stream ads for Live help creators earn money on their live streams. During your live stream, you can use ads as a way to monetize your broadcast."

3. Ad on reels

Apart from in-stream ads, another way to earn money on Facebook is to allow ads to play on your reels.

According to Facebook:

"Ads on Facebook Reels integrate seamlessly into your reels, and you’ll get paid based on the performance of your reels while entertaining your fans.

"Ads on Facebook Reels offer you a sustainable way to earn money from your reels with no extra effort. Focus on creating great reels and get paid based on performance."

Speaking to Legit.ng, media personality Fidelis Ozuawala, who owns Waptutors, a website that teaches online skills, said the best way to make it on Facebook is to create original content.

His words:

"The best way for Nigerians to position themselves now that Facebook monetization is when it comes to videos, try to post only original content or at least a video with one or two inputs from you or your face on it so as to continue to be eligible without breaking any copyright rules.

"By keeping your contents free from Hate speeches, Bad words and Gory contents, this will allow your Monetization not to be stripped from you. Focus on viral trending content-- this is the new oil. If your opinions cut across the larger audience or are informative, you'll get more shares and more shares equals more income for you."

Meta announces kick-off date for monetisation in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Meta has said its Facebook monetisation is now available in Nigeria and that creators can start using it to earn money.

The information was contained in a mail Meta exclusively sent to Legit.ng indicating that the official kick-off date is July 1, 2024.

According to Meta, the same monetisation tools introduced in Nigeria are also available to Ghanaian content creators.

