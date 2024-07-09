A Nigerian lady captured the moment she celebrated her graduation in a Nigerian church in Chicago which raised the attention of people

In the video, she could be seen dancing in her white garment while holding a tray filled with dollars

Other members, who were also wearing similar white garments were also dancing and singing along to the song

A Nigerian young lady celebrated herself happily after her graduation in a Nigerian church in Chicago, capturing the attention of many people

In the video, she gladly dances in her white garment, holding a tray filled with a lot of dollars.

Lady celebrates graduation in church with tray of dollars. Photo credit: cccgreatoshaffaparish

Source: TikTok

As shown by @cccgreatoshoffaparish, other church members, similarly dressed in white, joined her in dancing and singing along to the song.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mikky99_official said:

“God oshoffa remember me.. I want to be here.”

Beautiful soul wrote:

“Please which location.”

GreatOshoffaParish:

“Chicago, IL USA.”

Rosemary Ezirim wrote:

“Congratulations sis... more of it ijn amen.”

Bakare Victor Olajide commented:

“I will worship here before this year runs out.”

Beekay fashion:

“Congratulations I tap from this blessing.”

Graceyobo-1:

“This is how i will dance very soon and my husband.”

Mary_Tee1:

“Congratulations Sister sister.”

Tinubu Kehinde:

“Congratulations dear.”

Joksmama:

“Congratulations dear i like the way you dance.”

Oluwafemi:

“Congratulations my sIster.”

Titilayo:

“Congratulations dear.”

Dammykingsamuel:

“Congratulations Arewa proudly celestial you're too much.”

Osas berry:

“Congratulations,pls carry me to ur church am a celestial.”

Mosimileoluwa:

“Awww thank you.”

Ajike Modupe:

“Congratulations dear.”

Strongmind011:

“Congratulations to you.”

Sonia:

“Wow congrats my dear.”

Source: Legit.ng