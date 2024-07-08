A Nigerian mother has expressed her confusion online after her little daughter returned from school with an empty flask

According to the mother, her child is a picky eater and she never expected her to finish all the food she packaged inside a flash

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A mother was baffled when her two-year-old daughter, a picky eater, returned from school with an empty flask.

The mother's humorous video went viral on TikTok, sparking reactions from netizens who watched it.

Nigerian mum surprised to see daughter's flask empty Photo credit: @zanlauraskitchen/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum surprised over daughter's empty food flask

According to the mother identified as @zanlauraskitchen0, the flask was not only empty but also washed thoroughly by an unknown individual.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The woman wondered if her daughter just preferred eating in school of if something else had happened that she wasn't aware of.

In her words:

"What my 2-year-old daughter who is a picky eater went to school with vs what she came back with. She doesn't eat at all at home. Still wondering why her plates are thoroughly washed. Could it be that she eats well outside the house? Still wondering."

Reactions trail video of child's empty flask

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Oluwapamilerinayo F said:

"Some of this children eat wen they see their mate eating stop saying teachers are eating ur kids food, is insulting to them not all teachers r not rich."

@Yumiko wrote:

"Na me be the teacher. Abeg make onions dey many inside the fried eggs. Thank you."

@tremiki asked:

"Who washed the flask? I no fit forget Wetin anty Ngozi do me for primary school."

@vee said:

"I am a pre-k teacher. it is my duty as a teacher to make sure my pupils finish their food. I try as much as possible even if they are crying."

@user4916083104153 Blessing said:

"I'm a kindergarten teacher and trust me teachers don't eat the kids food. Some kids might not want to eat when they're with their parent but when they are outside."

@Ugosimba1 wrote:

"The truth is that some good schools, their teachers actually know how to get pupils to eat well, unlike parents. One parent complained that the teacher use to ear her sons food and they played a CCTV footage of the child eating happily."

@Big baby added:

"I'm the teacher guys. But madam try dey reduce the pepper inside the egg I no too like pepper."

Watch the video below:

Mum sets trap for teacher eating son's food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother found it strange that her child who eats sparingly at home returns from school every day with an empty flask.

To be sure about her thoughts, she sent her child to school with his worst food and he still returned empty-handed.

Source: Legit.ng