A Nigerian man who uses Nigeria's indigenous Pay TV, Silver Lake Television (SLTV), has laid a complaint on social media

He did not seem impressed with the picture quality of the DSTV alternative and urged the company to improve

His lamentation divided internet users as some people blasted him for complaining, while others agreed with him

A dissatisfied SLTV customer, Peter Edith, has taken to social media to complain about the satellite TV.

In a Facebook post, Peter lamented that the picture quality on SLTV is so bad.

He said SLTV picture quality is so bad. The image of a man used here is for illustration purpose and unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Ivan Pantic, Promise C Agbaso

Source: Getty Images

Peter hoped SLTV would improve its picture quality. He wrote:

"Picture quality on the SLTV is so bad hopefully they improve soon."

Multichoice suffered a revenue fall after many Nigerians abandoned DSTV and GOTV for close substitute SLTV.

Legit.ng learnt that the price of an SLTV decoder has gone up.

Mixed reactions trail the man's SLTV complain

Adams Etiene said:

"Lol... na now una just fine out? DVD quality at best.. rubbish company."

Olawoye Moses Oluwadamilola said:

"Everyday different story.

"No use am again if u don’t like it."

Hamza Adeiza said:

"It's true. I connected through HDMI cable and the graphics quality is still very low."

Aondona Najime said:

"You definitely don't have one in your position,my first ever decoder was DStv,now that I bought SLTV in terms of quality pictures no difference and SLTV surpassed them because their channels don't go off all at the same time unlike DStv."

Lawal YQ Olamilekan said:

"The picture quality is not that bad,

"Hope you are connected through HDMI.

"Only the Africa nolly and other local stations has low quality."

Engr Sonofp said:

"They can't improve, e don be as e go be.

"Why is it Dat startimes did not improve since they started till date? "

Abidoye Olusegun Ododa said:

"Peter Edith.

"I like it like that. Tell your sponsor - DSTV to start preparing to count its losses. We like SLTV like that; it is friendly with masses."

Four benefits of using SLTV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had highlighted four interesting benefits of using SLTV.

He said the minimum subscription for SLTV is N2500 and enumerated some benefits of the rave-of-the-moment satellite TV.

Promise highlighted that Euro and Copa America 2024 matches are live on SLTV. He noted that football matches of top European leagues are also aired on SLTV. He added that SLTV has good picture quality and over 80 exciting channels.

Source: Legit.ng