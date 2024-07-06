A skincare vendor has lamented bitterly on social media after a dispatch rider damaged her products worth N45,000

The unhappy vendor shared a video showing the contrast between the neatly arranged products she packaged for her customer and what was received

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian skincare vendor expressed frustration after a dispatch rider damaged skincare products worth N45,000 for delivery to her customer.

The businesswoman, who takes great pride in her products and packaging, was devastated to learn that the goods had arrived at her customer damaged.

Skincare vendor displays spoilt goods

According to the woman identified as @madechoiceskincare on TikTok, she contacted the dispatch rider, who insisted that it was just an 'accident'.

She expressed her frustration over the rider's refusal to accept accountability for his actions and extended words of encouragement to all business owners.

In her words:

"Imagine the rider still saying “accidents happen aunty”. I’m a soft girl by nature but dispatch riders want to destroy my business for me. It's better not to deliver anything than to deliver that nonsense to my customer. I mean, God. Just hug any small business owner you see out there cos its actually not easy. We will struggle with riders, customer service, production and still make sure the customers are pleased with the packaging. It is well!"

Reactions as skincare vendor calls out dispatch rider

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@mettyhair said:

"I will advise you bubble wrap it before putting in your branded bag. May God replenish your loss."

@Ana's crown hair wrote:

"And they will never pay back! One misplaced 2 wigs I asked him to send to client. Said he had accidents that what if he had died. I weak."

@Iyanu Diamond said;

"I swear dis riders are something else it right time we collect money for any product dey destroy."

@Anjiedaniels wrote:

"So he saw how destroyed it was and still delivered it instead of reaching out to you, he delivered it and collected delivery fee."

@Barbie_tori said:

"But you can’t put products directly in paper bags like that now , you can trust o. You tape, put in a transparent nylon then paper bag."

@Andra beauty care added:

"Try and get customized nylon bag. Put your product inside and cello tape together. I have never had issues like this before."

Dispatch rider eats food meant for delivery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was disappointed when a dispatch rider messed up a food delivery meant for a customer.

According to the business owner, the rider ate part of the small chops and delivered the remainder to the owner.

