A Nigerian lady was disappointed when a dispatch rider messed up a food delivery meant for a customer

According to the business owner, the rider ate part of the small chops and delivered the remainder to the owner

People who watched the video said the dispatch rider ought to be dealt with for trying to destroy her business

A young Nigerian lady and a small chops seller shared a video to show her bad experience with a dispatch rider.

The lady (@farossey) said the rider ate part of the food and delivered the leftovers to the customer. Her business was almost ruined.

Dispatch rider drama

She added that the person who bought the food from her was a first-time customer, highlighting how bad the situation was.

Many people advised the business owner on how to curb the situation in the future. She replied that even though she had sealed the order, the rider broke it.

Mofiyinfoluwa S said:

"He should have just eaten everything. This is why food business owners wrap the hell out of their deliveries."

Eni said:

"He probably doesn’t like puff puff. He for don chop am too."

Pisces angel said:

"Oga rider for just place order na."

TheyCallMeCrazy! said:

"Anytime you send a dispatch, let the receiver pay. Tell them to open their package first to confirm if it's as you sent."

that_chick_me1 said:

"Get seals so if broken they have to pay for it. or this isn't a thing there?"

She replied:

"It was sealed he broke it."

Debbie said:

"No wonder they always ask is it food? What kind of food? Is it Smallchops? Omo since then the kind of sealing I seal ehnn."

Nenye_smiles said:

"Maybe de guy no like chicken na why e remain those chicken."

Noyoulostme joked:

"Maybe there was traffic and he got hungry."

