A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing how her sister surprisingly reacted after seeing her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score

The secondary school leaver who had put the University of Benin (UNIBEN) as her first choice scored 166 in the 2024 JAMB exam

The UNIBEN hopeful's happy reaction amused many people, while some concerned persons suggested other schools she could apply to

A video of a young girl's behaviour after seeing she scored 166 in the 2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination has stirred mixed reactions online.

The girl's sister shared the video on TikTok as she appeared amused by her sibling's action.

Words layered on the clip explained that the young girl had put UNIBEN as her first choice. Despite scoring 166, she seemed unbothered.

"Na who don chop dey cry," the UNIBEN aspirant's sister captioned the TikTok video.

In the clip, the young girl was about to devour some packaged snacks and hid her face while smiling when she noticed her sister's camera in her direction.

Her sister funnily asked her what she was doing after scoring 166. According to JAMB, 76% of candidates scored 199 and below in the 2024 UTME.

Watch the video below:

People amused by the girl's action

Jaguar bae❤️❤️ said:

"Nor b she go die put o.

"Eat my dear ."

Faithy said:

"Do video finish mk u go join her chop."

Importer in benin city️ said:

"She need food to get strength for uniben."

Qurit-01 said:

"My sister get 210 and she want study nursing for UNIBEN she almost commit suic.ide she say na her first time to fail be this nor be small thing oo.

"Guys make una help she fit get admission?."

ericklogan7282 said:

"Me i get 198 i dey cry .

"Na i later know say no level post utme will tell let her eat o."

Jessy's Jewel said:

"Abeg na who get strength dey cry."

Bossman said:

"She should come to Wellspring University."

Aries ♈ said:

"Make she go apply for unidel if she nor wan rewrite."

