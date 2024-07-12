A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after getting engaged to the love of her life

According to the young woman, she thought that she would be married at 23, but life had another plan for her

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the video with congratulatory messages

A Nigerian lady's joy knew no bounds as she announced her engagement to the love of her life on social media.

The young lady's garnered a massive outpouring of congratulatory messages and well wishes from netizens.

Girl shows off her engagement ring at 18

Source: TikTok

Lady announces engagement to lover

In the video shared by @unitysempire on TikTok, she revealed how she had initially envisioned tying the knot at 23, but fate had other plans.

According to her, she found love at 18, and her plans took an unexpected turn as her lover proposed to her.

"I thought I will get married at 23. Love changed the plan at 18. Young and pretty bride," she said.

Reactions as lady announces engagement

Social media users who watched the TikTok video showered her with felicitations, congratulating her on finding love and taking the next step in her journey.

However, some others criticised her, stating that she was still too young to start a family.

@Your Dream Wife said:

"I don’t know how to explain your beauty I wish TikTok had voice message. Girl you’re beautiful."

@ŤHÅŤŁÎBŘĂĞÏŘL said:

"You don't have aim and vision."

@Eliana asked:

"Why are Nigerians like this naw? Must there be hate comment ni?"

@Itz_Ximena asked:

"Are you doing okay? Are you doing alright? Before dem say I no ask oh."

@I need money said:

"You're so beautiful fr. Being slim isn't a crime abeg. See comment section omo girl you're pretty."

@Mercy123 said:

"She go add if she born. Y'all should rest."

@estywills said:

"Abeg oo make Una leave her alone, it her choice and besides no she create herself. enjoy NNE hml."

@Vi_çky said:

"18yr old me watching this thinking of how I'll finish school and make money while I'm still single."

@Blush Queen 70 added:

"Awwn u too fine joor no mind dem congrat momma. Your new home is blessed."

Watch the video below:

18-year-old lady gets married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady shared photos from her civil wedding, appreciating God for blessing her with a husband.

According to her, she had only requested a loyal boyfriend but God blessed her with a loyal husband.

