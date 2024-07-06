A young Nigerian lady has gone viral after she narrated what happened when she attended her lecture despite the rain

On getting to her lecture hall, the female student realised the lecturer was about to leave with one other student

For her determination and availability, she was rewarded by the lecturer and shared how she felt about the incident

A female student, @chillitzlaw, has shared how she was rewarded by her lecturer for defying the rain to attend his class.

@chillitzlaw shared a video showing her empty lecture hall.

She said the lecturer gave her free 10 marks. Photo Credit: @chillitzlaw

She expressed sadness that her colleagues did not show up for the class due to the rain.

@chillitzlaw said the lecturer gave her 10 marks for her availability. She said the lecturer and one other student were about to leave the class when she arrived.

She wrote on TikTok:

"I was sad for the lecturer but I least I got 10marks for free."

Netizens react to the lady's action

Richyls_Beauty_Makeover said:

"And you believe you’ve had your 10 marks for free? we’ve been there before."

awulaaforkor said:

"And my accounting class was full ooo. The way I was pained. I really wanted to go and meet an empty class and say “oh”. I almost didn’t get a seat. I was so pissed."

afratuah27 said:

"This thing happened to me too. At least we were 10. I was actually sad when he was walking away."

eyramxx2 said:

"When it rains no class oo we were only 3 today in my class."

Derby bhylynkz ❤️ said:

"I had a 7:30am class,Omo when I woke up arnd 5,the holy spirit told m to go back to sleep."

Gertrude Baidoo said:

"And that’s my favorite lecturer at Archaeology Department Dr Abrampah if you take ur course to level 400 l advise u take his field school group."

efyakwama said:

"Rain wey God use rain to cancel, who am I to challenge the Almighty."

