A video of a lecture attended by only a lady with many empty seats as an old man taught using a projector has stirred massive comments

The lady who was sad by the attendance said that despite how sweet the man was, students skipped his class

Many social media users also felt bad at how deserted the old man's class was as they hoped the lecturer had a loving family

A young lady, @mariahlemaee, has gone online to share an emotional video that showed how no one except her turned up for her lecturer's class.

The lecturer faced the board as he taught only her without minding the many empty seats in the classroom.

The lady had a very sad face while attending the empty class. Photo source: TikTok/@mariahlemaee

Student feels bad as her colleagues skip lecturer's class

The lady stated that she feels so sad that no one came to the class of a man she considered sweet and helpful.

Many people in the video's comment section wrote about how they also get very emotional whenever bad things happen to old people.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 30,000 comments with more than five million likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mohammed assi said:

"I skip like…every class, but this is SO SAD OMG."

SwedenToLA said:

"Hopefully he has a big family that listens to all his teachings. Hopefully he had students his whole life that listened to his teachings."

Oneitaytta said:

"Which country ‘cause I’m going to renew my passport, get a visa and come attend that class."

Prehistoric said:

"One time my English professor and I were in a class together because no one else showed up and it was so lonely."

sharda panalal said:

"Gets me so emotional to see anything related to old people they are so sweet."

TheSimp said:

"When kind old people get treated like this it always breaks my heart."

