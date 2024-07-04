A Nigerian mother has shared a video of her little twin sons engaging in a fight on the couch at home

In the video, the boys rolled on each other and fought themselves in a serious but gentle manner over unclear reasons

Reacting to the video, many netizens stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences with twin children

A Nigerian mother has captured the internet's attention with a video of her little twin sons battling on the couch.

She shared the video via the TikTok app, and netizens recounted similar experiences with twin children.

Twin boys fight on the couch Photo credit: @kalmiemide/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little twin boys roll on each other

In the video shared by @kalmiemide on TikTok, the boys were seen in matching onesies, rolling around on each other and gently pushing themselves.

Despite their best efforts to win each other, the twins ended up being stuck in an unfriendly position, leading to an outpouring of tears.

While sharing the video, the mother expressed her frustration over their attack on each other and sought help from netizens.

"Who will settle fight like this?" she asked.

Reactions as twins engage in battle

The mother's post on TikTok sparked many comments, with many laughing over the boys' energy and cuteness.

@Adaobi said:

"My younger bros are twins. They were fighting one day and the other push the other and he cut his elbow on a broken mirrow. If u see blo*d. They had to stitch it. My white gown was red."

@adejumokeoladipup said:

"I love twins but I can't deal with their wahala. E don tey wey I born last."

@Shawn martins stated:

"If you know weytin good for you no put mouth o. Na from like dix dem dey begin use people settle."

@LOVE Dr Egwas said:

@Offishial_hapadon stated:

"They are making me want to have my own twins."

@khrisbella20 said:

"See how chubby they are. I love."

@Mummy E&B reacted:

"I go arrest this woman ooo."

@adenijioyinkanso9 wrote:

"Who watch this more than three times. My twins with drama 5/6."

@Temilola added:

"One is hungry the other wants to play rough."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian woman dances over twin pregnancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an expectant mother shared a video showing people that she is expecting twin babies after going for a scan at the hospital.

In the heartwarming video, the mother brought out the result of the scan and waved it as she danced in uncontrollable joy.

