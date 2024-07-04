A man was spotted in public carrying an animal that appeared to be a Komodo dragon which is still alive

He was carrying the lizard-like creature and pampering it like a baby as many people watched with amazement

Some people who saw the viral video tried to identify the type of lizard with some calling it an alligator

A man has gone viral after he appeared in public holding an animal which resembles a komodo dragon.

He was spotted on a street, holding the animal and handling it like a pet to be cherished.

He carried the lizard-like creature up and held it on his shoulder like a little baby.

As he was walking away, many people present at the scene could not help but watch with surprise.

He did not seem to be afraid of the animal; instead, he played with it on his shoulder like a friend.

After the video went viral, there was a mild argument in the comment section as people battled to identify the animal.

Some netizens said it was a Komodo Dragon, while others argued that it was an alligator.

Even @cruzedit, who posted the video, asked his followers to help identify what it was.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows lizard-like creature

@Lord Meek said:

"All those who are saying monitor lizard and alligator are wrong. It is Komodo Dragon."

@obaapatina said:

"Not Alligator, this is monitor lizard (MAMPAM in twi)."

@Matty said:

"Is this your alligator? This is a monitor lizard abeg/ Komodo."

@Masahud seidu said:

"So you never be friends with anybody. Alligator is your friend?"

@Conqueror said:

"I'm shocked that so many people don't even know what an alligator is."

@Daniel Gandalf said:

"Please this is not alligator, alligator is like crocodile. Just don't have long mouth."

