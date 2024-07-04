Man Appears in Public With Big Pet That Looks Like Komodo Dragon, Carries it on His Shoulder
- A man was spotted in public carrying an animal that appeared to be a Komodo dragon which is still alive
- He was carrying the lizard-like creature and pampering it like a baby as many people watched with amazement
- Some people who saw the viral video tried to identify the type of lizard with some calling it an alligator
A man has gone viral after he appeared in public holding an animal which resembles a komodo dragon.
He was spotted on a street, holding the animal and handling it like a pet to be cherished.
He carried the lizard-like creature up and held it on his shoulder like a little baby.
As he was walking away, many people present at the scene could not help but watch with surprise.
He did not seem to be afraid of the animal; instead, he played with it on his shoulder like a friend.
After the video went viral, there was a mild argument in the comment section as people battled to identify the animal.
Some netizens said it was a Komodo Dragon, while others argued that it was an alligator.
Even @cruzedit, who posted the video, asked his followers to help identify what it was.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man shows lizard-like creature
@Lord Meek said:
"All those who are saying monitor lizard and alligator are wrong. It is Komodo Dragon."
@obaapatina said:
"Not Alligator, this is monitor lizard (MAMPAM in twi)."
@Matty said:
"Is this your alligator? This is a monitor lizard abeg/ Komodo."
@Masahud seidu said:
"So you never be friends with anybody. Alligator is your friend?"
@Conqueror said:
"I'm shocked that so many people don't even know what an alligator is."
@Daniel Gandalf said:
"Please this is not alligator, alligator is like crocodile. Just don't have long mouth."
Source: Legit.ng
