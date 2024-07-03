A dog became really sad and even sick after the death of its owner threw it into uncomfortable mourning

The dog was seen shivering and whimpering in a video shared by a family member of the departed owner

Some sympathetic netizens who saw the pet dog said it should be taken to a vet since it appears to be suffering from distemper

A pet dog experienced grief like a human being after its owner died.

A video of the pet dog was posted on TikTok, and it was in a mourning state, indicating it was aware it had lost a loved one.

The dog was mournful after its owner died. Photo credit: TikTok/Poleng Joyce.

Poleng Joyce, a TikTok user who posted a video of the dog, said her dad passed away one week ago.

Joyce said the pet dog has not been itself since then as it has been crying and mourning for days.

She wrote:

"My dad passed away last week. His best buddy has been crying every day till this very moment."

Meanwhile, sympathetic netizens suggested that the dog could also be sick with distemper due to its physical appearance.

Many of those who commented suggested that the dog should be taken to a vet for care and comfort.

Watch the video below

Reactions as dog Mourns it dead owner

@Iamiya said:

"Can someone carry him and comfort him. My condolences to the bereaved families and best buddy."

@S said:

"Please bring your dog to vet. It looks like

distemper."

@hunter said:

"My dog is the only thing I trust on earth I’ll never trust a human being like I trust my dog."

@Gayani de zilva said:

"This is so heart breaking. My brother passed away in 2012 when he was 25. His dogs were crying for 3 days and refused to eat and died week after my brother died."

@Bianca Henning35 said:

"My dad's dog grieved so bad after my dad's passing. He died 3 weeks later."

Nigerian lady becomes a vet doctor

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who trained as a veterinary doctor went for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

During her service year, she was caring for a dog as her patient, and she showed the dog's reaction on her last day.

She said it appeared the dog did not want to see her again as her NYSC service year came to an end.

Source: Legit.ng