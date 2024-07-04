A Nigerian man said he has experienced steady electricity in a Nigerian state and that it has been so for a long time

A Nigerian man said he enjoyed steady electricity while doing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He said he did his NYSC in Osun state seven years ago and that when he was there, he had 20 hours of electricity daily.

In a post on TikTok, @thetopealao said someone told him about the steady electricity in Osun state, but he did not believe it until he visited the state.

He noted that the light has even improved now, as he heard there are 23 hours of electricity there after he finished his NYSC.

Some people disagreed with his assertion while others said they could bear witness to what he said.

One of his followers said the steady electricity he talked about was only available in Osogbo, the state capital and that it had stopped two years ago.

The man responded:

"It's still very good. In fact I know one area in Osogbo that uses 23 hours light daily."

Reactions as man said he experienced good electricity in Nigeria

@Teni_tenny said:

"Dey play, just dey play. Me watching this in osun state with power bank plugged to my phone."

@oramendi commented:

"Na only Osogbo and that stopped like two years ago."

@imhorla said:

"I served in Osun State, Osogbo to be precise back in 2016/2017 and most time I wondered if I was still in Nigeria cause the light no dey go which made me almost stay back. But no job opportunities. Lagos straight."

@monibecca said:

"I was in Osun last week, and the hotel we lodged had no light in the afternoon. We called the manager to on gen and the guy said noo, he will call NEPA instead and that he doesn’t know why they took light. I shock."

Lady spends millions to install solar at home

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady said she and her family got tired of spending money on fuel for their generator, so they sought an alternative.

The lady said they installed a solar electricity system in their house, and then it cost millions to buy inverters and solar panels.

However, they are now reaping the benefits because she noted that they no longer depend on the grid electricity supply.

