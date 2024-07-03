A man has unveiled his portable Starlink internet system which was newly released by Elon Musk's company

The Starlink mini looks small and portable, and he said it weighs about 2 and a half pounds which makes it easy to carry

When he unboxed the mini Starlink system, it could be seen that it was just about the size of an average laptop

A man has purchased the newly released Starlink mini and he showed it to his followers on TikTok.

In the video, the man showed how small the Starlink mini looks, which is different from the earlier release.

The Starlink mini could be carried from one place to the other. Photo credit: Getty Images/Marc Piasecki and TikTok/@livingperiodictable.

Starlink satellite internet system has to be mounted on a roof but the new one is portable and could be carried around in a bag.

The man, @livingperiodictable, showed that the new Starlink mini released by Elon Musk's company could be kept anywhere and used.

He noted that it weighed just 2.5 pounds (less than 2kg) and was about the size of a laptop.

When he turned the Starlink on and tested it, it was loading at a speed of 180 MB per second.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man buys Starlink internet system

@jhonbjones said:

"Where did you get it? Which state?"

@Victor Vazquez said:

"What is the name of the battery or power source where you connect the Starlink mini?"

Lady buys Starlink internet system

A lady has shared her discovery after buying and installing Starlink internet system in her house.

The lady, who is an online gamer, said she bought the Starlink internet router for N500,000 and that it serves her well.

According to her, the Starlink system produced by Elon Musk's company loads at 214mbs unlike others that are slow.

Another Nigerian man installs Starlink

In a related story, a Nigerian man has happily announced becoming the latest owner of Elon Musk's Starlink network.

The excited man showed how he unboxed the network and bade goodbye to GLO, MTN and Airtel.

He offered insights about the Starlink network for those interested in buying one and are asking for the price and how it works.

Source: Legit.ng