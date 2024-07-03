An NYSC corps member gained online attention after flying home with Air Peace following her orientation camp experience

In a video, she explained her inability to deliver her place of primary assignment letter to her designated location

The corps member joyfully recorded herself aboard an Air Peace flight on her journey back home

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) corper gained online attention after flying back home with Air Peace following her time at the orientation camp.

In a video, the lady revealed that she was unable to take her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) letter to her assigned location.

Excitedly, she captured herself on the airplane as she returned home, as shown by @narseemah.

Rokibataliu said:

“I went home immediately I received my letter oo who wants to stay in Jigawa.”

Adeola Babalola wrote:

“Please how are you guys going to complete it. My brother doesn’t want to do the 1year in imo. Somebody help.”

Narssy03 commented:

“I’m still trying to do my relocation stuff, I’m not ghosting.”

Marykay5554:

“Akwa Ibom thank you oh me sef don run for my dear life.”

Halima. A:

“So we plenty like this.”

Nneka:

“I collected my letter and came back to my house. Until this people relocate me ain’t moving from my house oooo pleaseee Ijero Ekiti is not my portion IJN.”

Racy_nte:

“I don’t want to do it in imo too I’m still waiting for my relocation to work, relocating from imo.”

Scent_by_eliz:

“This is me.”

Ibk_varierty_store:

“Dropped my own letter but didn’t report.”

Honeywealth:

“I did the same last year who wants to stay in Jos my relocation worked 3 days after.”

