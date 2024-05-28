A Nigerian man who travelled from London to Lagos Airport has shared what he noticed aboard the aeroplane

The passenger said he noticed that the Air Peace flight from London Gatwick Airport was not full

He shared a photo he took aboard the aeroplane as he wondered why the flight was barely full

An air passenger who travelled with Air Peace from London Gatwick said he noticed that the aeroplane was barely full.

The passenger posted a photo, wondering what must have been responsible for the low turnout of passengers.

The man said the Air Peace flight from London was barely full. Photo credit: X/@SteveNdukwu and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Steven Ndukwu, who made the observation, also drew the attention of his followers to what he saw.

Ndukwu wrote:

"Flying from London to Lagos via Airpeace and I couldn’t help but wonder why the plane was barely full."

After he shared the photo, some people observed that the number of people flying from Lagos to London was larger than that travelling from London to Lagos.

Reactions to Steven Ndukwu's photo

@seyiakano said:

"I think the PR has been poor. After the initial excitement, I can’t recall any marketing that has communicated their flight availability. The last I remember, they said flights were booked till September, so I (and perhaps others) haven’t bothered trying."

@threefaceIdibia commented:

"Fly Lagos to London next time on Airpeace and endeavour to take a photo."

@Quests_Ans said:

"People don’t really leave from UK to Nigeria like that."

@TheOgbeniOpa commented:

"The funny thing is... these seats are sold out on their website. Some things are not adding up."

@NkyEzenwa said:

"A lot of people aren't traveling back to Nigeria as much as they do before."

@swagnito said:

"People leaving Nigeria to London is more than people leaving London to Nigeria."

