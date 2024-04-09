Global site navigation

Lagos to London: Prophet Odumeje Shares His Funny Conversation with Pilot After Flying on Air Peace
People

by  Basit Jamiu
  • Prophet Odumeje Indabosky recently enjoyed a light-hearted interaction with the flight crew during his Air Peace flight to London
  • He recounted the journey as delightful and fulfilling, highlighting the quality of service provided
  • In a gesture of appreciation, he commended the pilot for ensuring a safe and smooth flight from Lagos to London

Prophet Odumeje Indabosky engaged in a jovial exchange with the crew aboard his Air Peace journey to London.

The esteemed clergyman recounted his pleasant and satisfactory flight experience, as shown by @prophetodumeje.

Odumeje had a brief conversation with flight attendant and pilot
Odumeje spoke with Air Peace pilot. Photo credit: @prophetodumeje
He seized the moment to express gratitude towards the captain, whose expertise was pivotal for their secure passage from Lagos to London.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Blossomadaobi said:

“But seriously there is no low self esteem found in Odumeje. His confidence needs to be studied.”

Homemade Dishes:

“Is this lady a graduate?”

N2nelly commented:

“Indabosky finally met Abitoshaker pilot.”

Ugochukwu:

“Pastor content creator.”

Ijelle_1:

“Sir pleasee start loading all power into that plane ooo. We need more and make sure u meet erimos.”

Kokoete7:

“Odumeje a good man, giving free advert and support for airpeace.. All love!! God bless.”

Lizzy:

“Air peace gathered all the powers to London. wao!”

Tina29:

“My daddy citadel.”

Japhet chukwuemeka:

“The man that catapillared us to Rondom!”

Ommachukwupeace:

“God as my name be peace make I fly air peace too.”

Iphyclare:

“Odumeje dey give me joy.”

Vivy _collection:

“Me I wan just enter de flight from Nigeria to London den enter another plane from Der back to Nigeria shebi I go London too?”

Adam Agwa:

“Very happy man.”

Badass designer:

“Very tall man- odumeje.”

LTGold:

“Ask her if she's a graduate.”

Kabiyesi:

“Odumeje the Joy maker.”

User9519861103506:

“Happy man.”

