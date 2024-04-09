Lagos to London: Prophet Odumeje Shares His Funny Conversation with Pilot After Flying on Air Peace
- Prophet Odumeje Indabosky recently enjoyed a light-hearted interaction with the flight crew during his Air Peace flight to London
- He recounted the journey as delightful and fulfilling, highlighting the quality of service provided
- In a gesture of appreciation, he commended the pilot for ensuring a safe and smooth flight from Lagos to London
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Prophet Odumeje Indabosky engaged in a jovial exchange with the crew aboard his Air Peace journey to London.
The esteemed clergyman recounted his pleasant and satisfactory flight experience, as shown by @prophetodumeje.
He seized the moment to express gratitude towards the captain, whose expertise was pivotal for their secure passage from Lagos to London.
Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Blossomadaobi said:
“But seriously there is no low self esteem found in Odumeje. His confidence needs to be studied.”
Homemade Dishes:
“Is this lady a graduate?”
N2nelly commented:
“Indabosky finally met Abitoshaker pilot.”
Ugochukwu:
“Pastor content creator.”
Ijelle_1:
“Sir pleasee start loading all power into that plane ooo. We need more and make sure u meet erimos.”
Kokoete7:
“Odumeje a good man, giving free advert and support for airpeace.. All love!! God bless.”
Lizzy:
“Air peace gathered all the powers to London. wao!”
Tina29:
“My daddy citadel.”
Japhet chukwuemeka:
“The man that catapillared us to Rondom!”
Ommachukwupeace:
“God as my name be peace make I fly air peace too.”
Iphyclare:
“Odumeje dey give me joy.”
Vivy _collection:
“Me I wan just enter de flight from Nigeria to London den enter another plane from Der back to Nigeria shebi I go London too?”
Adam Agwa:
“Very happy man.”
Badass designer:
“Very tall man- odumeje.”
LTGold:
“Ask her if she's a graduate.”
Kabiyesi:
“Odumeje the Joy maker.”
User9519861103506:
“Happy man.”
Lady shares her experience on flying Airpeace
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian traveller recently recounted her journey with Air Peace from Lagos to London, praising it as a highly rewarding experience.
She detailed the ticket price of N886, 000 and shared her contentment with the cost-effectiveness.
She highlighted that the fare was considerably less than what she would have incurred with alternative carriers, underscoring the value offered by Air Peace.
There is also a story of a Nigerian man who is over the moon because of the amount Air Peace is charging for a direct flight from Lagos to London.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng