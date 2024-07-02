A Nigerian lady expressed her frustration over the recurring flooding on Life Camp Street in Abuja, which she highlighted in a video that went viral

In the clip, recorded from a moving car, she showed the severely flooded road, explaining that this happens every time it rains

Clearly displeased with the situation, she emphasised how dangerous the conditions were due to the persistent flooding

Lady shows flooding in Abuja. Photo credit: @losingthepounds

Source: TikTok

Her video depicted the urgent need for authorities to address the ongoing issues with drainage in the area, as shown by @losingthepounds.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Princess B:

“It’s not everywhere in lifecamp o.”

Zayn:

“And Minister's official residence is in Life camp.”

Remzy:

“Hmm Lifecamp junction is worse right now.”

Hafsat Idris:

“Omo I turned o, no be me go enter that water.”

Abdulkadir:

“Only me knows what I faced here last year.”

Hafsat Idris:

“Sorry, I don’t face worse am around 10pm before. I’ve never been so confused in my life.”

LixyPrenuers:

“That Friday rain eeeh.....Got home @ 10:45pm.”

Abuja 3k:

“Where in Lifecamp is this.”

Hafsat Idris:

“Around monarch garden estate down to Lifecamp junction. There was flood just before tak continental estate too.”

Nathy

Normally if u ar not familiar with the road is advisable to jst pack nd wait till the rain is over.

Hafsat Idris:

“Make night hold person for outside? Abeg o.”

Leefah:

“Wahala for who get Camry.”

Hafsat Idris:

“I know right or those ones wey get electric cars.”

Cera-El:

“It's flowing so it's headed somewhere. It will clear.

