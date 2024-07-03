A Nigerian graduate has expressed excitement online after she realised her first N1 million from selling tomatoes in the market

When she started the business in 2020, the tomato seller recalled how people shamed and looked down on her

She said people wondered how someone who studied for five years at the university would sell tomatoes for a living, but now she is having the last laugh

A Nigerian lady, Gladys Adija Markus, who sells tomatoes for a living, has revealed she made her first million naira in the business in June 2024.

An overjoyed Gladys celebrated God's grace in her life and expressed joy that she didn't listen to people who belittled her business.

Gladys recalls being mocked and ridiculed

Celebrating her business feat on Facebook, Gladys stated that she started the tomato business in 2020 as a youth corper and was mocked and looked down on by people.

She recalled her parents trying to get her to write a CV countless times as they felt the business was beneath her.

Gladys added that some people thought it was underserving for a graduate who studied for five years at the university to sell tomatoes in the market, but she has proved them all wrong with her success. Gladys wrote:

"...The same business people tried to shame me when I started as a youth corper in 2020.

"The same business that made allot of people to look down on me.

"The same business my parents felt was way beneath their daughter when I started. I cannot count the number of times they have tried to make me write a CV.

"The same business I was told was not meant for graduates. Ndi, how can you spend five years in the university only to end up selling tomato in the market."

Gladys' tomato business has grown

Speaking on her tomato business, Gladys revealed she now employs people and pays them very well. In her words:

"Today, I am glad to say that I will choose this business over any white collar job.

"Today I am glad I did not listen to anyone who tried to belittle or discourage me.

"Today this same business has grown to employ staff who are paid very well."

People commend the tomato seller

Nidi Clifford said:

"Congratulations! And Tank you for not despising the days of little beginning and staying through to your dreams and vision against all odds!!"

Lajen Organizations Zambia said:

"Çongratulations sister for the good job continue working so hard you are a good example to all the women in Africa may the Good LORD continue to bless the works of your ✋ stay blessed and safe."

Kingatoz Kingatoz said:

"Hard work pays in all reminification, keep on being on right tracks."

Adedoyin Oluwakemi said:

"Congratulations to you God will continue to shame anyone who take advantage of people position to treat them bad ,They have forgotten their is dignity in Labour."

Chiemerie Winifred Austin said:

"You encouraged me the most. I had started my little business regardless of what people say to me."

Akende Daniel said:

"The renewed hope has renewed your account where as it's crippling other's accounts.

"Congratulations.

"Indeed another person's food is another's poison."

Christine Vidal-Wachuku said:

"May God open the eyes of many to understand that education and jobs are not the only paths to financial independence Let me stop here first."

