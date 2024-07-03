A Nigerian lady broke down in tears after getting hindered by her spiritual leaders from partaking in NYSC service

According to her, she had already completed her clearance in school only to find out that her ‘water spirits’ were not happy about her NYSC plan

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian female graduate has cried out online after getting denied participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

She shared a video on TikTok crying profusely while highlighting why she could not go for service despite completing her clearance.

Graduate says water spirits stopped her from serving Nigeria Photo credit: @motherofsingleswealth01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady claims water spirits don’t want NYSC

According to the lady identified as @motherofsingleswealth01, she serves water spirits and has been advised by her spiritual leaders to forego the NYSC service.

The decision left her feeling disappointed and frustrated, as she had been looking forward to the opportunity to serve her country.

In her words:

"After all my clearance in school for NYSC, just to find out that my water people don't want it now. I feel so."

Reactions trail lady’s post about forgoing NYSC

The post has sparked a debate on TikTok about the existence and non-existence of water spirits and the need to obey them at all costs.

@Teddy said:

"You just made me cry so hard this evening. I remember when I was doing my clearance my file that is inside my bag it vanished I looked and I don't know how I look for it for like a week I nearly go mad."

@MommaWealth6 stated:

"Yours is better, mine has to stopped me from working for people. Any work I start be it in a big company they have to stopped me by themselves without dy company sacking me."

@vohkay reacted:

"You should be happy, they even let you finish school sef. They don't let some go sef. If you try use stubborn head they will hide all your credentials and you will be seeing missing this missing that."

@IYUNADE’S ART reacted:

"My water people are good, they help me ,I appease them and they make life better for me.they make my business better,my love life cute and even my academic life smooth."

@Templeofprayer&miracle added:

"You were lucky, I got admission into unilag & uniIlorin,they stopped me,i was meant to travel to Canada to live and have my last child, they also stopped me. My dear we don't own ourselves."

Watch the video below:

Lady says NYSC turned her into ‘mami water’

