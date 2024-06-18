A Nigerian man has shared his thoughts on MultiChoice's decision to reduce DSTV and GoTV prices in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter)

He applauded the move, noting that it was a smart response to claims that DSTV and GoTV were losing customers to competitors due to a recent price hike

He advised that offering affordable tariffs that more people can pay is better than maintaining high tariffs that only a few can afford

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, a Nigerian man expressed his approval of MultiChoice’s decision to lower the prices of DSTV and GoTV subscriptions.

He highlighted that this adjustment comes amid reports of customers leaving for competitors following previous price increases.

The man suggested that offering more affordable rates would attract a broader customer base, rather than setting high prices that only a few can afford.

In his words:

"DSTV, is it not better to have cheap tariff and gain more subscribers than hike your tariff and lose them? People turn on their TV to escape the harsh times. Make it easy to do that."

History of Multichoice in Nigeria

MultiChoice Nigeria launched DStv in 1993 as a joint venture with Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN), aiming to provide quality entertainment to Nigerian homes via satellite TV.

DStv offers a broad range of channels, including general entertainment, news, sports, educational content, and channels like Africa Magic Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa for local language viewers.

GOtv, another MultiChoice product, was introduced to offer affordable and accessible digital terrestrial TV. GOtv targets a specific audience with news channels (BBC, Al Jazeera, CNN), sports channels (SuperSport, ESPN), and local/international content from Africa Magic and M-Net Movies.

While DStv is the leading premium Pay TV service in Africa, GOtv serves viewers seeking quality content at a more affordable price.

MultiChoice slashes prices for DStv, GOtv after court order

Previously, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice, the owner of DStv and GOtv, has reverted to old subscription prices after a court order mandated the company to stop its price hike.

Checks by Legit.ng on June 16, 2024, confirmed the return to previous prices. This change occurred after subscribers had already paid the increased rates for May 2024.

Despite MultiChoice’s intent to challenge the Competition Consumer Tribunal (CCT) order, the company reported a decline in its subscriber base in Nigeria, losing over a million subscribers.

