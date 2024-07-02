A Nigerian woman has showered praises on her husband who recently completed his massive building project

The happy wife shared photos showing the exterior and interior of the building and netizens applauded her husband

Many other netizens in the comments expressed their desire to also erect such a building for their families

A video has gone viral online showcasing a married woman's joy and gratitude as she celebrates the new building her husband erected.

She shared a video of the duplex on TikTok and it attracted lots of congratulatory messages from netizens.

Nigerian woman overjoyed as husband completes house Photo credit: @queencindy30/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Overjoyed wife shows off husband's duplex

The woman identified as @queencindy30 on the platform showed off the interior and exterior design of the building and dubbed her husband an 'odogwu'.

The clip captured the grand architecture of the house, beautifully designed interiors, and spacious rooms.

"My hubby na odogwu. Congratulations to us. More to come my love. Thank you Lord," she captioned the video.

Reactions as woman shows off husband's house

Friends and family members flooded the comments section on TikTok with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the doting couple.

@mbachibuike said:

"Anybody when build house now na odogwu ohh especially upstairs, congratulations."

@emmitexjnr stated:

"I so much dream of this I nearly cry especially de song playing so touching."

@Ama said:

"Congratulations. This will be my elder brother by the end of this year in Jesus name AMEN."

@Last born said:

"No be small odogwu my darling. A very big congratulations to you and your hubby, I tap from this hug blessing oh Lord."

@De_preye reacted:

"God I can't wait to be interior designer of my husband's house. God my brothers and I will have our own too."

@Jenny said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from your blessing. my brother's will build their own house. My husband will build his own house and so shall it be in Jesu."

@Mary Cynthia said:

"But remember to be prayerful nd careful at the same time."

@Mercy real added:

"Congratulations dear. May God also Grant each and everyone of us praying and hoping for same blessing, Amen."

Source: Legit.ng