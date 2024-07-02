A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she took her boyfriend's mother to her sister's wedding

In the video, the happy woman danced and sprayed money on the bride as guests cheered her on

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app took turns to hype the woman and applaud her spirited nature

A Nigerian wedding took a sweeter turn when the bride's sister invited her boyfriend's mother to be part of the celebration.

The boyfriend's mother surprised everyone by spraying money on the bride, capturing the hearts of all in attendance.

Lady invites boyfriend's mother to wedding Photo credit: @succy5899/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Guests cheer woman at wedding

The video shared by @succy5899 on the TikTok app showed the happy woman dancing in front of the couple.

Guests hailed her as "in-law" and praised her generosity as they watched her roll out naira notes.

The video was captioned:

"POV: When I invite my boyfriend mama to my sister marriage."

Reactions as lady's boyfriend's mother storms wedding

The wedding celebration video has gone viral on TikTok, with many praising the boyfriend's mother for her kindness and generosity.

@hauser cello said:

"Please does your boyfriend has a junior brother biko."

@Eme_rald@3105 stated:

"Your babe mama guide oo."

@Top girl said:

"You’ve been a good girl."

@tsunanii said:

"Awww you are already accepted in the family Na your own wedding remain. The woman dey hot."

@user9417039972479 reacted:

"Mama Pablo in the building."

@shezrukky said:

"Voltage everywhere."

@Sugar said:

"Where una for dey see."

@angelicaa said:

"Where mama dey see money ooo. God when."

@Veravee185 reacted:

"Omo ehn ur in law good Hod give me the one way better pass her oo."

@Jenny added:

"Pablo mama."

Watch the video below:

Groom dances wildly on the wedding day

