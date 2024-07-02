Man Says Married Men Should Not Share The Same Room With Their Wives, Insists on Keeping Secrets
- A Nigerian man has said it is good for married men to keep some masculine secrets from their wives
- The man insisted that it is not good for a man to share the same room with his wife as it was not so in the olden days
- He noted that in the olden days, married men had their huts and that this enabled them to keep some secrets
A Nigerian man said it is not the right thing if a man shares the same room with his wife.
He suggested that the right way to live is for a man to maintain a separate room from his spouse.
According to John Paul-Ugwu, this used to be the tradition in the olden days when men maintained their huts.
John noted that men are supposed to keep some masculine secrets from their wives.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
He said monogamy makes it impossible for a man to keep secrets as he lives in the same room with his wife.
His words:
"If you share the same room with your wife, you are a confused married man. Our fathers had a hut which meant for them alone. Monogamy makes it so difficult for men to keep a secret and the inability to keep masculine secrecy makes men more vulnerable, porous and weakling to their wives."
Facebook users reacts to Pauls marriage views
Chinyere Izuorah said:
"Our fathers had no social media they were busy hunting morning and night ..shalom!!"
Emmanuel Junior Emju
"I have been thinking the difference between what is said here and what Ebuka Obi said about where his wife will live. I see some people who welcomed what the minister of god said condemning this post. The message of this post is what we truly are as Africans. Men don't sleep in same room with their wives."
Lady gets voice notes from the son of a married man
Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady received a voice note from the child of a man who was asking her out, and she shared it online.
According to the lady, the man asking her out was married, and his son contacted her.
In the voice recording she shared, the man's son could be heard warning her to stay away from his father.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.