A Nigerian man has said it is good for married men to keep some masculine secrets from their wives

The man insisted that it is not good for a man to share the same room with his wife as it was not so in the olden days

He noted that in the olden days, married men had their huts and that this enabled them to keep some secrets

He suggested that the right way to live is for a man to maintain a separate room from his spouse.

The man suggested husband should have a different room.

According to John Paul-Ugwu, this used to be the tradition in the olden days when men maintained their huts.

John noted that men are supposed to keep some masculine secrets from their wives.

He said monogamy makes it impossible for a man to keep secrets as he lives in the same room with his wife.

His words:

"If you share the same room with your wife, you are a confused married man. Our fathers had a hut which meant for them alone. Monogamy makes it so difficult for men to keep a secret and the inability to keep masculine secrecy makes men more vulnerable, porous and weakling to their wives."

Facebook users reacts to Pauls marriage views

Chinyere Izuorah said:

"Our fathers had no social media they were busy hunting morning and night ..shalom!!"

Emmanuel Junior Emju

"I have been thinking the difference between what is said here and what Ebuka Obi said about where his wife will live. I see some people who welcomed what the minister of god said condemning this post. The message of this post is what we truly are as Africans. Men don't sleep in same room with their wives."

