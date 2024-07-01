A viral video of a young lady and her parents in a club has sent many social media users into a frenzy

According to the lady, her African parents did not want it, but she had her way with them, notwithstanding

Internet users noted the difference in how her father and mother responded to being offered a drink

A young lady, @thatssonae3, took her African parents clubbing and shared a video on TikTok showing their behaviour.

In the now-viral short clip, @thatssonae3's parents sat together at the club.

Her dad gave an unwelcoming look. Photo Credit: @thatssonae3

@thatssonae3 offered a drink to her parents and they had different reactions. While @thatssonae3's dad gave her an unwelcoming look, her mum's was different.

Her mum looked like she would have had the drink if not for her husband. Shedding more light on her clip, the lady said it was her mother's birthday and they had not clubbed since the 90s.

She wrote:

"I'm actually not its my moms birthday and they haven't been in the club since the 90s so why not."

Watch the video below:

Netizens amused by her parents' reactions

zinny113 said:

"Mummy wants it but won’t collect it cause her husband did not lol."

Jeniferslays said:

"I just wanna know how you convinced them to go with you."

KG said:

"Mumzy wanted that shot so badshe was just following paps’s lead."

Déluxuary said:

"Mama wanted it, if dad wasn’t there she would have got busy."

helenadaify said:

"It’s mama smile for me . It’s giving Potiphar’s wife."

Shawn Jay said:

"Mama was just being polite….she needs a ladies night out lol."

getreal14_ said:

"Dad got a lecture ready for you and a couple Bible verses !"

monica.dot.com said:

"Go alone with momma next time… she looked like she was about to take it."

