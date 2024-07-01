Meta has said its Facebook monetisation is now available in Nigeria and that creators can start using it to earn money

The information was contained in a mail Meta exclusively sent to Legit.ng indicating that the official kick-off date is July 1, 2024

According to Meta, the same monetisation tools introduced in Nigeria are also available to Ghanaian content creators

Meta has said content creators who qualify in Nigeria can now set up their monetisation.

Information exclusively sent to Legit.ng by Meta indicates that the official rollout date of monetisation in Nigeria is July 1, 2024.

Meta says official kick off date of monetisation in Nigeria and Ghana is July 1, 2024. Photo: Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS and NurPhoto.

According to Meta, Nigerian creators who meet other qualifying criteria can now use in-stream ads and Facebook ads on reels to earn money.

Meta told Legit.ng:

"Today (July 1, 2024), Meta announced the availability of two new monetization features for eligible creators in Ghana & Nigeria. In-Stream Ads on Facebook and Facebook Ads on Reels, will enable creators to earn money for crafting original videos and cultivating community.

"Available from today, eligible Creators in Nigeria and Ghana will be able to earn money for their video and reels content, with support in over 30 languages globally. To use either product, creators must pass and remain compliant with Facebook's Partner Monetisation Policies and Content Monetisation Policies, and they must be at least 18 years old. Additionally, for in-stream ads creators must meet certain eligibility requirements such as having a minimum of 5,000 followers."

The information received quoted Moon Baz, Global Partnerships Lead, Africa, Middle East and Turkey (AMET) at Meta as saying:

“Everyday, we’re inspired by the incredible African creators who use Facebook to tell their stories, connect with others and bring people together. This expansion will empower eligible creators in the vibrant creative industry across Nigeria and Ghana to earn money, whilst setting the bar high for creativity across the world and making Meta's family of apps the one-stop-shop for all creators.”

Meta’s president of global affairs' visit to Nigeria

The rollout of monetisation followed a visit by Meta’s president of Global Affairs, Sir Nick Clegg, to Nigeria. He led a delegation that visited President Bola Tinubu.

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, had said back then:

“Sir Clegg also said Meta will introduce in June 2024 a feature on its Instagram app that will allow Nigerian creators to monetize their content to enable them to earn a living using the app."

Nigeria has a lot of content creators eager to hear the news about the monetisation rollout. After it was rolled out, many of them posted about it on their walls.

