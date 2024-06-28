A mother was thrown aback when she returned to pick up her son from his grandmother's place and witnessed his transformation

The woman shared a video showing how neat the little boy looked when she took him to his grandma's house

However, when she returned to get him, she found him playing outside with sand, and his hair was also cut

A mother was shocked to find her son in disarray after a visit to his grandmother's house.

She had sent him off looking sharp in a crisp white polo shirt and black trousers, not knowing it wouldn't last long.

Grandma shaves grandson's head Photo credit: @leratotlakedi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little boy gets transformed by grandma

In a video shared by @leratotlakedi on TikTok, she returned to pick him up but was met with a sight far from the neat and clean child she had dropped off.

Her neatly dressed son was now covered in dirt and dust, with his clothes tattered and stained.

He was seriously playing in the sand and picking up dirt from the ground, utterly unbothered by his appearance.

In addition to that, the boy's grandmother had also given him an unexpected haircut and shaved his head.

Reactions as little boy plays with sand

Nigerians reacted to the funny contrast between his before and after looks as they commented on children's natural curiosity for exploration.

@lady K said:

"What's the beef between grandparents and our kids hair."

@truthmerchant said:

"They let the grand kids play and never let you play like that when you were their kid."

@rexxy said:

"I knew that hair will be touched. My children’s hair is one of the reasons why I am hesitant to process my mother’s visa."

@Mpolokeng reacted:

"I love grannies because they let kids be kids. They let kids play and enjoy themselves then bath them after."

@Farmer Austin wrote:

"This actually helps, the more you protect your kid from germs the more his body weakens when it comes to fighting infections, so the exposure helps."

@Bless birthmark said:

"She even cut her hair. All grannies are like that they'll cut your hair sham."

@_ohitsme_ said:

"The hair? This reminds me of my ex mother in law she cut my daughters hair with a razor and said to me there’s nothing I can do about it."

@clutteranxieties added:

"One thing about grannies they will let kids be. The hair wasn’t gonna survive umhlabathi though."

@Onalenna added:

"My mother in law waited for me to go bath. After bathing I found a different baby dololo hair. My heart."

Watch the video below:

