Nigerian Stepfather Gifts Emotional University Graduate ₦1 Million, Kneels in Appreciation
- A young Nigerian lady gained widespread attention on social media after her stepfather surprised her with a generous gift
- The video, which quickly went viral, showcased the powerful bond between family members and the impact of kindness
- The young woman, who had just completed her university education, was wearing her signing-out shirt—a symbolic garment that marks the end of her academic journey
A Nigerian lady captured hearts online when her stepfather, who had sponsored her education, gifted her ₦1 million during her university sign-out.
In a heartwarming video, the emotional young woman knelt down to express her gratitude while the proud stepfather hugged her.
As she stood in front of her stepfather, gratitude etched across her face, she likely reflected on the years of hard work, sacrifice, and determination that had brought her to this moment, as shown by @sandrablink4.
Watch the video:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Tlanahjs said:
“I go keep this video for my mum we don tell her to remarry since but she no Dey hear word.”
Blessingee wrote:
“Congratulations where you for see this kind better step dad.”
Sandra blinks:
“lol na for celestial church my mom take see am.’
IFEO303:
“Wow he's a shepherd.”
User424304169453:
“Congratulations, God bless your step dad amen.”
Chinenye Nwaneri:
“Congratulation and god bless him he is a nice man.”
Sandra blinks:
“Na ur business dear I still love my late dad also.”
Ornowumoney:
“God bless him real good. please be a good daughter to him tru to d end, but no forget ur father if have tried his best for u before.”
Honey gold:
“My step dad they fight me and my brother to leave our mama house for them alone he said we done due to marry.”
Lady honours stepdad who raised her
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady took to Facebook on Monday, June 15, and shared a beautiful story of the hero in her life.
At the age of three, Portia Thabisile's biological father decided to leave her and her mother.
Thankfully, her mother met a wonderful man and he raised Portia as his own daughter.
Source: Legit.ng
