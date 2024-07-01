A Nigerian lady received a delightful surprise at her workplace on her birthday, courtesy of her daughter, and the heartwarming moment has captured online attention

In the video, the unsuspecting mother is visibly moved and overjoyed by the thoughtful gift from her daughter

Surrounded by well-wishers, the emotional scene shows how special the day was made for her, with each person presenting their own individual gift to add to the celebration

A Nigerian lady experienced an unforgettable birthday surprise at her workplace, orchestrated by her daughter, which has now gone viral online.

The video captures the emotional moment when the mother, completely taken by surprise, receives a heartfelt gift from her daughter.

Mother gets gift from daughter. Photo credit: @surprise.firm

Source: TikTok

The touching scene unfolds with colleagues and friends gathered around, each presenting their own gift, making her day exceptionally memorable for her.

The outpouring of love and the genuine joy on the mother’s face have struck a chord with viewers, spreading a wave of positivity and inspiring others with this beautiful act of kindness, as shown by @surprise.firm.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Od Resin Vibe said:

“Our mothers and drama 5&6, happy birthday to her.”

Lens6363 wrote:

“Another day to accept the fact that I’ll never be able to do this for my mum.”

Nikki cakes:

“I wish my mum can be this appreciative surprise her many times with the little I have but na me dey beg for thank you.”

Ella:

“Where i go see money to surprise my mum.”

Ebbyunusual:

“You did good girl, I cried watching this.. I wish my momma still here with me.”

Splendor Felix:

“She’s very appreciative.”

Bellafaith690:

“My secondary sch teacher at nana college then she deserve it.”

Manuela Anga:

“May our parents live long.”

Black melanin:

“Omo see the the amazement and happiness on her face.”

Precshious:

“I surprised my mum last month and it was the happiest day of my life.”

Amarodal:

“I’ll do this for my mom one day.”

Simply_lussy:

“It wasn’t even sth much n she was this happy…..may God enrich ur hands so uld do more for her.”

Certified Joy gold:

“God pls bless me so i can surprise my mormor and dad 1day.”

Elanels:

“This is so beautiful and wholesome, his is the Real Tears of Joy.”

Mrs.Chibueze:

“Lovely, will love to suprise my mom one day.”

Abuja surprise:

“God will grant you your heart desires.”

Sugar:

“I am crying because I like to surprised my mom but no money.”

Florahouseng:

“Her happiness is sooo coll.”

Excelcakes4:

“Chaiii God bless you dear for putting simile on your mums face.”

Oma:

“Awww so nice of you dear.”

Stacy:

“OMO HER PROFUND JOY BIGGEST BLESSINGS FOR HER DAUGHTER GOD BLESS HER ABUNDANTLY.”

