A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her little daughter returning home without her frontal wig

In the video, the mother first showed the condition her child left the house looking all good and dressed up

Netizens have taken to the comments section to express their amusement and share funny stories with kids

In a viral video on TikTok, a mother revealed the moment her little one arrived home without her frontal wig.

The toddler who left the house with a well-laid frontal wig surprisingly returned with nothing on her head.

Little girl returns home without her frontal wig Photo credit: @adapamortarr0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Toddler goes viral after returning home without her wig

A clip showed the little girl smiling at her mother who stared at her with a mixed feeling of shock and amusement.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video shared by her mother @adapamortare0 on TikTok amassed massive views with netizens flooding the comments section to share their amusement and relate their humorous experiences.

Reactions trail video of little girl who returned home wigless

While some netizens insisted that she looked good without the wig, others just found the entire drama hilarious.

Many also recounted how their kids returned home wearing only a diaper after leaving home fully clothed.

Mo ReNy Keji& V said:

“She try not my daughter, she will come back with only diaper.”

preciousafoke said:

“She even wear the cloth and shoe reach house self, sorry my sister kid will come home wit just her pant.”

@miname155 reacted:

“From fine girl to fine boy.”

KaniJay V said:

“Just knew that the hair won't follow come home.”

OTONIMI 100 100 reacted:

“Haba she try na the bag is still there my own moma will lost the bag some else will bring her shoe.”

CELEBRITY Vet said:

“Who else was keenly waiting for how she returned kids are everything cute.”

@adejumoke reacted:

“She is happy when she return nah. She no laugh when she left home.”

Sugar reacted:

“The joy and smile 'when I came back.’” Adebare Susan (Amazing family) said: “Sorry mummy she will not do it again.”

Beauty Temmy said:

“This is how I remove my wig after work.”

Nikhas_1710 said:

“They want simple life na we they stress them, they prefer wearing pant and single than expensive clothes.”

Watch the video below:

Little boy returns from school in underwear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hilarious video shared on Facebook by a user identified as Senior Pastor has captured the attention of netizens. The funny video showed his adorable little son returning from school wearing only his underwear.

The surprised father repeatedly asked his son where his uniform was, but the child couldn't defend the situation. Although it has remained unclear how the wardrobe mishap occurred, netizens found the entire scene hilarious.

As the video made its rounds on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Many found the incident incredibly cute and heartwarming. The unexpected sight of the little boy confidently strutting home in his underwear brought smiles to the faces of viewers.

Source: Legit.ng