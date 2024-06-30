Nigerian Mother Travels by Bike from Village to Benin City to Deliver Food to Daughter, Unloads Them
- A Nigerian mother gained online attention after travelling by bike from her village to Benin City
- The video clip shows the dedicated mother bringing food items for her daughter, who helps her unload the supplies from the bike upon her arrival
- The video captured the daughter and mother reunion, which showed her the extent at which mothers can go for their children
A Nigerian mother has captured online attention by biking all the way from her village to Benin City to deliver food supplies to her daughter.
In the viral video, the mother is seen unloading the food items from her bike with her daughter's assistance, highlighting her dedication and love.
Many people who saw the video reacted heartwarmingly to it and expressed their delight, as shown by @call_me_classique.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Slimbullet said:
“Na Wetin my mama dy do mothers are blessed.”
Sandygreat wrote:
“Very strong woman.”
Ikhayere Ikhayere:
“Sweet mother.”
Baba Ti:
“Super woman, full definition.”
Blue Minded:
“Who get dat voice.”
Destino Reyes:
“Super Woman.”
Ihuoma Hanacho Amaonwu:
“The love of a mother is too much, with load, even when yoU are maried she still cares about you with goodies. God will bless mother's.”
LClassique:
“Swears God will surely bless mothers Amen.”
SparklesNyi:
“You've got a nice voice.”
JoshXanni:
“The way she switched her accent at the end.”
Source: Legit.ng
