A Nigerian mother gained online attention after travelling by bike from her village to Benin City

The video clip shows the dedicated mother bringing food items for her daughter, who helps her unload the supplies from the bike upon her arrival

The video captured the daughter and mother reunion, which showed her the extent at which mothers can go for their children

A Nigerian mother has captured online attention by biking all the way from her village to Benin City to deliver food supplies to her daughter.

In the viral video, the mother is seen unloading the food items from her bike with her daughter's assistance, highlighting her dedication and love.

Mother travels via bike to deliver food for daughter. Photo credit: @call_me_classique

Source: TikTok

Many people who saw the video reacted heartwarmingly to it and expressed their delight, as shown by @call_me_classique.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Slimbullet said:

“Na Wetin my mama dy do mothers are blessed.”

Sandygreat wrote:

“Very strong woman.”

Ikhayere Ikhayere:

“Sweet mother.”

Baba Ti:

“Super woman, full definition.”

Blue Minded:

“Who get dat voice.”

Destino Reyes:

“Super Woman.”

Ihuoma Hanacho Amaonwu:

“The love of a mother is too much, with load, even when yoU are maried she still cares about you with goodies. God will bless mother's.”

LClassique:

“Swears God will surely bless mothers Amen.”

SparklesNyi:

“You've got a nice voice.”

JoshXanni:

“The way she switched her accent at the end.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that a South African woman decided to do something nice and unexpected for her mum by reaching into her purse to buy her a new smartphone.

Mother gifts her daughter brand new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in Los Angeles, a mother’s heartfelt gift of a new car to her daughter in celebration of her high school graduation became an online sensation.

The daughter’s transformation from surprise to sheer joy was captured in the video.

The mother asked her if she liked the car, and she let out a joyous shout to show that she did, @melissa_odum.

Source: Legit.ng