Man Criticised for Having Over N13 Million in Account and Allowing Girlfriend Beg for N4k
People

by  Ankrah Shalom 2 min read
  • A Nigerian man who has millions in his account has sought advice from netizens after his girlfriend requested money
  • The young man displayed his account balance of over N13 million and a message from his girlfriend requesting for N4,000
  • Mixed reactions trailed the post as some people called him a 'stingy' man for allowing his girlfriend beg for N4,000

A Nigerian man has sparked criticisms on social media after sharing his girlfriend's plea for N4,000.

He shared a screenshot of his account balance, triggering massive reactions from netizens who came across it.

Man dragged over girlfriend's request for N4k
Man with over N13m in account displays balance Photo credit: Olasunkanmi ariyo/ Getty images, mazitundeednut/Instagram. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.
Source: Getty Images

Man displays over N13 million account balance

In the screenshot reposted by @mazitundeednut on Instagram, the young man revealed that he had over N13 million in his account.

His bank account balance was N13, 923,198.50, as confirmed in the screenshot he shared.

His girlfriend subsequently sent a message to him requesting N4,000, and this sparked mixed reactions.

Some people said his girlfriend shouldn't be begging for small cash like N4,000 since he was a millionaire.

Reactions as man displays account balance

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Aligodwinaa said:

"The 4K she asked for."

Crazeclown wrote:

"No matter wetin you wan send, 50k na limit."

Antisocially_ricch19 said:

"The 900k wey den on top the 13 million na she get am but I go Dey send am small small like 80k."

Cyude said:

"I cannot have 13 million with me and my babe will be begging me for 4k. Mbaaaa not done. As long as she is my babe e suppose flow reach her side. That's some of the benefits she should enjoy for being my babe. It can't get better than that"

Onyii_c_onyi.jnr said:

"23, 198.50 make the money no scatter."

Itsatela commented:

"Na my woman body una go take know say I get money sha."

Iam_chukks added:

"I fit send her 5M she is loyal and respectful and then deserves the best."

See the post below:

Man rages after seeing girlfriend's account balance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man could not believe his eyes after seeing his girlfriend's bank account balance.

He sent a hot voice note to her immediately, and she leaked the chat on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng

