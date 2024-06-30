A Nigerian man who trained his beards for three years has got the attention of many people online

While showing off the massive beard touching his chest, he said that grooming the hair was not an easy task

Men in his comment section wondered why he invested much time into the beard instead of making himself rich

A Nigerian man became the talk of the internet when he flaunted the beards he had been keeping for three years.

Looking well groomed, the man showed every angle of the beard. He said it has never been easy for him.

The Nigerian man gently touched his beard. Photo source: @donpaul83

Source: TikTok

Grooming beards for 3 years

The length of his hair extended to his chest, and the tip of the hair was knotted. He also had it perfectly trimmed.

The man (@donpaul83) kept a tiny mustache to match the beard. His video's comment section on TikTok is filled with ladies and men asking him questions.

Zee said:

"Nothing way poor man no go do."

LAZ BORN asked:

"Every girl’s dream man?"

Exchange said:

"3years wey you go take hustle you carry am Dey train Wetin I no know."

EZEKWUECHE said:

"No near fire, friendly advice."

LEGITLIFESTYLE joked:

"Congratulation on your new House."

Adonu Blessing said:

"Can you eat draw soup."

beauty smile said:

"If too say u use this effort on ur life by now u for day among the richest men for Igbo land."

King Walter said:

"Be keeping your mustache bro and stop giving it a sharp carving. Be making your carving shadowful. it will look more matured and amazing."

UcheChukwu said:

"At least it looks neat but it will stress u when eating draw soup."

chiwendu89 said:

"So you Dey busy dey build beards hmmmm God abeg ooooo."

QUEEN MOTHER said:

"Very neat."

EZEGO 1 na CHINA said:

"No be juju be that, what a life."

Another man trained his beards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man who groomed a long and overflowing beard showed it off to his TikTok followers. The man said the beards were real and not fake, as alleged by one of his followers.

He responded to the follower who insisted that the beards are not real since they look so long and cute.

Source: Legit.ng