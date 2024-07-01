Since stealing the show at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival, Farooq Oreagba has become an internet celebrity and attraction

In a new video, the billionaire was hosted by the owner of a cigar lounger in Victoria Island, Lagos

The high point of the video was the moment Farooq went wild after his host gifted him a pack of cigars

Farooq Oreagba was recently hosted by Seyi Turner in his cigar lounge in Victoria Island, Lagos.

A new video making the rounds captured the cancer survivor talking and laughing happily with his host, Seyi.

Farooq was so excited at being gifted cigar. Photo Credit: @Bashola_Balogun, Facebook/Mercy Page

In the clip shared by @Bashola_Balogun, Farooq was first given a stick of cigar from which he smoked.

Next, Seyi presented him with a pack of cigars. Farooq was elated by the gift and said he'd keep riding horses if this was what he got for riding a horse at the Ojude Oba festival.

The short clip has elicited mixed reactions as people gushed over how Farooq spoke and acted.

Watch the video below:

People gush over Farooq Oreagba

@simiCodey said:

"The way him dey him shout bro."

@SaltHoV said:

"Nollywood needs this man... He would be a good actor tho.. He speaks eloquently with good acts."

@31_Oh8 said:

"Rich men buying smoke as gift for their fellow rich man, but if na you. Na soso what I don’t take I can’t buy for you we go dey hear. I need new friends aswr."

@Omomemi said:

"The number of people riding horses next year at Ojude Oba is going to . That festival will never be the same. Blown!!!!"

@0lamsRichie said:

"The consistency in just living his life and enjoying the moments ."

@abdulmoruf_ said:

"The whole video is just aura oriented. The jazz playing in the background, his eloquence and tone. A full circle moment!! "

@SegunEfficient said:

"Walahai this man should just be collecting money from brands to advertise their products."

@just1ayo said:

"Guy would be a good cast in a Nollywood Movie.

"He has what it takes."

Farooq Oreagba returns to work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Farooq Oreagba was spotted at his workplace after the Ojude Oba festival.

The cancer survivor, who made headlines for his steeze at the prestigious cultural event, wore a suit and carried a bag.

In the clip, a lady in the background was awestruck to see him and quizzed him about his workplace. The man smiled as he gestured while responding to her. It is not clear where and when the new clip was taken.

