Nigerian Women Take to the Street Holding Large Banner, Celebrate Davido and Chioma’s Wedding
- A group of women, dressed in various stunning outfits, can be seen joyfully singing and dancing to Davido's songs while holding a wedding banner to celebrate the singer's recent marriage
- They entertained themselves with drinks and various goodies, creating a lively and festive atmosphere
- As the video spread online, numerous individuals shared their thoughts and reactions in the comment section
In a TikTok video, a group of women was seen joyfully singing and dancing to Davido's hit songs.
They are dressed in various stunning outfits and proudly holding a wedding banner to celebrate the singer's recent marriage.
The atmosphere is lively as they enjoy an assortment of drinks and snacks, creating a festive mood in honor of the occasion.
As the video circulated online, it quickly drew attention. Many people flocked to the comment section to share their reactions and thoughts on the celebration, as shown by @ifeoluwa.58.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Gratefulheart said:
“Having their own fun since they could not attend the party.”
Nifemi wrote:
“God u said in word that, we shud rejoice with those that are rejoicing, God as they are rejoicing dont let any evil to befall them in JESUS name.”
Sammy:
“Davido self no believe say Nigeria go take the wedding personal.”
Ucbridals:
“001 for a reason…na una go wedding.”
Bioseh Chinye:
“You people are the best.”
Patience Mene:
“Much love to OBO.”
Vivy:
“This love is too great ooo.”
Ss Power:
“Wao nice one Nigerians to the world may God bless you all my beautiful sisters.”
Pleasant Places conglomerate:
“Nigeria nor dey carry last. na Una own tof pass.”
Marylight:
“Yes oooh happiness will not depart from ur home as you celebrate them.”
In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady worked as an usher, and she recently shared her behind-the-scenes experience from the high-profile celebrity marriage.
Mother shares her thoughts on Davido’s wedding
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mum recently shared her admiration for the opulent wedding of celebrity couple Davido and Chioma.
In a heartfelt video, she expressed her wish for her daughters to one day have equally magnificent weddings.
She urged her daughters to be discerning in their choice of partners, highlighting the importance of high standards and the desire for them to marry someone who meets these expectations.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.