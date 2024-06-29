A group of women, dressed in various stunning outfits, can be seen joyfully singing and dancing to Davido's songs while holding a wedding banner to celebrate the singer's recent marriage

They entertained themselves with drinks and various goodies, creating a lively and festive atmosphere

As the video spread online, numerous individuals shared their thoughts and reactions in the comment section

In a TikTok video, a group of women was seen joyfully singing and dancing to Davido's hit songs.

They are dressed in various stunning outfits and proudly holding a wedding banner to celebrate the singer's recent marriage.

Women celebrate CHIVIDO2024. Photo credit: @ifeoluwa.58

Source: TikTok

The atmosphere is lively as they enjoy an assortment of drinks and snacks, creating a festive mood in honor of the occasion.

As the video circulated online, it quickly drew attention. Many people flocked to the comment section to share their reactions and thoughts on the celebration, as shown by @ifeoluwa.58.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gratefulheart said:

“Having their own fun since they could not attend the party.”

Nifemi wrote:

“God u said in word that, we shud rejoice with those that are rejoicing, God as they are rejoicing dont let any evil to befall them in JESUS name.”

Sammy:

“Davido self no believe say Nigeria go take the wedding personal.”

Ucbridals:

“001 for a reason…na una go wedding.”

Bioseh Chinye:

“You people are the best.”

Patience Mene:

“Much love to OBO.”

Vivy:

“This love is too great ooo.”

Ss Power:

“Wao nice one Nigerians to the world may God bless you all my beautiful sisters.”

Pleasant Places conglomerate:

“Nigeria nor dey carry last. na Una own tof pass.”

Marylight:

“Yes oooh happiness will not depart from ur home as you celebrate them.”

