A Nigerian man recently showcased his newly built house in a video that quickly went viral on TikTok

The clip featured a stunning tour of the interior and exterior, highlighting the impressive craftsmanship of the construction

The young homeowner expressed his gratitude while sharing a series of photos that beautifully captured the house's elegance

Young man showcases his house. Photo credit: @authentic_001

Source: TikTok

In the video, the young homeowner conveyed his appreciation, accompanied by a collection of photos that showcased the home's stunning beauty, as shown by @authentic___001.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Odg said:

“Who no get this kind house go think say na 20 million who no build no go respect who build.”

Henry besty wrote:

“Bro how much did it cost you with car.”

Goddess commented:

“Blessings brother mine is at screeding level na money to finish am I just they find like this so.”

Jeffery:

“The first slide, just shows him standing and wondering his accomplishments. I tap from this abeg God.”

Tony spark:

“Congrats man it's not easy.”

Bright:

“Damn bro a huz at this age is just crazy everything reach like how much?”

User839398399483:

“Congratulations. I can’t wait to finish mine.”

Nonzy Fundz:

“Congratulations man. I pray for mine soon.”

Studio-Money:

“Big congrats Bro it’s not easy I pray I finish my mine soon.”

Ask Of Gotpaid:

“Congratulations bro na to marrry and born children remain u don complete all guy’s dream I tap from your grace.”

Meutiana169:

“May God bless you more than this and My God bless and remember my man to be also remember the hustler.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man has captured the hearts of TikTok users with a viral video documenting the construction of a house for his mother.

Nigerian man builds house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, @SamuelXeus, has finally made his mother rejoice as he wiped away her years of hardship.

The man built a multi-flat house for his mother and added a brand new GAC GS4 2024 to celebrate her.

@SamuelXeus said he grew up in a dingy one-room apartment with four other siblings because his family was so poor.

Source: Legit.ng