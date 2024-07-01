A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over the price of a bag of tomatoes and peppers

Before now, people have lamented the price of the essential fruits in Nigerian markets but the lady said they have dropped

She shared the new price and advised unsuspecting people against being cheated by traders in the market

A Nigerian lady, Ekonyohe Daniels, has noted that the prices of tomatoes and peppers have dropped drastically in Jos.

In a Facebook post, Daniels stated that a bag of tomatoes and peppers were sold for N45k.

She said the prices of tomatoes and pepper have dropped drastically.

Daniels said the same bag now goes for around N16k to N17k in Jos. She advised Nigerians against being cheated in the market.

Her Facebook post read:

"Tomatoes and pepper have dropped seriously.

"No let anybody cheat you o. That 45k basket is now 16-17k in Jos. "

Mixed reactions trailed her update as some people confirmed it, while others lamented that tomatoes and peppers are still high in their states.

Reactions trail tomatoes and pepper new price

Afọma Ifechukwu said:

"Bought half paint 3k yesterday. Was expecting it to be 2500 or less with all the hype say e don fall .

"But its still a good buy compared to some weeks ago."

Okello Peters Izuchukwu said:

"Are you sure?

"Because wetin I buy for market now, shame no go gree me carry am enter house!"

Tina Iji-Daniel said:

"Very true, at least make we rest with cucumber stew everywhere."

Ronald Onuosa said:

"Thanks.

"Make I Wait Till Thursday For PHC Merchants To Feel It."

Makinde Damilola Gold said:

"Yes, my hausa customer sold for me last week in Lagos and was asking me if he should put more sef cos I only wanted Tomatoes, he wanted to add rodo as jara but I declined."

Andy Igwe said:

"Yes even here in Abuja small dustbin basket from 19k to 11k as at yesterday."

Fidelis Akpors said:

"Good news even though na stew and rice we don enter."

