A young Nigerian lady has cried out over the rising cost of fresh tomatoes and pepper at the market.

In a video, she displayed the small quantity of tomatoes and pepper she purchased at an outrageous price.

Lady shares video of N7k tomatoes, pepper

In the clip shared by @Chude Nnamdi on X, she lamented bitterly over the high cost of the food items.

She displayed a basket of tomatoes which she purchased for N5,000 at the market and a small nylon containing fresh pepper worth N2,000.

While sharing the video, she doubted that the country will ever get better as prices of foodstuffs keep skyrocketing.

In her words:

"On a normal day, I buy this tomatoes for N1,500. I'm a chef. I dey cook na. But right now, I decided to buy tomatoes for N5,000 so that tomorrow I can use it and cook another thing. This is N5,000 tomatoes. This fresh pepper is N2,000. This world has spoilt. Everything you're seeing now is N7k. Fresh pepper N2000 and you think this country will get better? Like this?"

Reactions as lady displays N7k pepper and tomatoes

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

Adams Mega 2 said:

"E even cheap for there. Katsina where tomatoes and pepper are grown in commercial scale bought more expensive than that 3 days ago."

George Oha wrote:

"The tomato for front abi the tomato behind the basket? Na style she dey use sha."

Timmy said:

"Start growing from your home if you have the space to do so, do not blend the seeds. One seed will give you over 200 fruits of pepper when they are ready for harvest."

Senator Chris wrote:

"Omo, someone should locate me to her, I will be buying her that basket of tomatoes everyday, twice on Saturdays."

Uzoma said:

"As soon as she drop the tomato basket I could hear her probably. I think If she had turned around the government could probably hear her too."

Ontrips added:

"The country would get better only if we stopped buying. There’s no money there’s no money where d money de come from. This our government no believe say we de suffer at all until we start planting vegetables by ourselves."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady laments over N1,500 tomatoes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a photo of the small tomatoes she bought for N1,500 at a market.

Some people said the price wasn't up to that in their areas. Others agreed with her.

