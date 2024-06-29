A Nigerian man who made it achieved his dream of becoming a young landlord as he built a house

The man shared photos of the building on TikTok as many people wanting the same thing "tapped" into his blessing

A beautiful feature of his new house was the roof design that gave it a grand look when seen from afar

A Nigerian man who built a bungalow has shared a video of the home to show what he has achieved.

Using a voiceover that talked about how his achievement was not an easy one, he captured different stages of the construction.

The man had tiles on the exterior of the house. Photo source: @ray_born

Source: TikTok

Building house in Nigeria

After completing the house, he (@ray___born) spent more money fencing it for security. His house had creative gutters that gave it a unique look.

Young Nigerians who loved the new building hope to make it enough to become landlords.

The man did a German floor and had a raise between his foundation and the building to keep waiting away.

More on young people building houses

Watch his video here.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rich plugs……. said:

"God way do am for u go do am for us o."

officail_larry said:

"Congratulations bro more win."

CHATRI JEWEL said:

"Homie..congratulations once again very very happy."

Preshy Dollar said:

"Congratulations ahead ahead boss."

Candy Mama said:

"Congratulations I will not stop congratulating people until GOD do my own."

Kelvin Crypto +44 said:

"God na beg I dey oo I wan complete waiting I start o."

Você Investidor said:

"Congratulations God go run am for us all."

David fundz said:

"Congratulations."

Chigozie said:

"Congratulations God please."

Man built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another young Nigerian man joined the young landlords' group as he finished his building project. The man captured every phase of the construction till the house was roofed with aluminum sheets.

He (@investordomo) tiled the house floor and installed colour lights to add class to the building. The landlord spent millions of naira on furnishing.

Source: Legit.ng