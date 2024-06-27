A heartwarming and moving video captured the poignant moment a street vendor received a generous gift

A heartwarming video has surfaced capturing the emotional reaction of a street vendor to an unexpected act of kindness.

In the footage, the vendor is seen visibly moved as a passerby offers her a selection of gifts, including 10kg bags of rice.

Lady gets bags of rice. Photo credit: @joycarl

Source: TikTok

Overwhelmed with gratitude, she selects a bag and expresses her appreciation in a heartfelt moment, as shared by @joycarl.

Watch the video of the woman below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Crownnikky32 said:

“This mama is going tru a lot.”

Ur Fav wrote:

“She first resemble mohbad mum.”

Tobisloff commented:

“It has the same options now, why??”

Asubiaro_consult:

“What ever it is you will never lack anything on earth.”

Phemmy Isreal:

“Thank you, God bless you.”

Boy:

“God bless you, pls do more for her.”

Enyojo:

“She said thank you… I felt that Thank you.”

Baby girl:

“Lord y am i crying,May God Almight Protect and Bless u Alway Amen.”

Thattribe_girl:

“I miss viewing your posts.I’m so inspired to the extent I cry always at the end of each reachouts to people.”

Ewebiri Global:

“Ahiozu you made my day.”

User8187284046736:

“May you be rewarded abundantly.”

Olabode Taiwo:

“God bless you always.”

Source: Legit.ng