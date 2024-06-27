Touching Clip: Street Vendor Overwhelmed with Emotion as Kind Stranger Gifts 10kg Bag of Rice
- A heartwarming and moving video captured the poignant moment a street vendor received a generous gift
- The footage shows her visibly moved as a passerby offers her a choice between various parcels
- The woman selects a 10kg bag of rice, expressing immediate gratitude for the gesture of kindness
A heartwarming video has surfaced capturing the emotional reaction of a street vendor to an unexpected act of kindness.
In the footage, the vendor is seen visibly moved as a passerby offers her a selection of gifts, including 10kg bags of rice.
Overwhelmed with gratitude, she selects a bag and expresses her appreciation in a heartfelt moment, as shared by @joycarl.
Watch the video of the woman below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Crownnikky32 said:
“This mama is going tru a lot.”
Ur Fav wrote:
“She first resemble mohbad mum.”
Tobisloff commented:
“It has the same options now, why??”
Asubiaro_consult:
“What ever it is you will never lack anything on earth.”
Phemmy Isreal:
“Thank you, God bless you.”
Boy:
“God bless you, pls do more for her.”
Enyojo:
“She said thank you… I felt that Thank you.”
Baby girl:
“Lord y am i crying,May God Almight Protect and Bless u Alway Amen.”
Thattribe_girl:
“I miss viewing your posts.I’m so inspired to the extent I cry always at the end of each reachouts to people.”
Ewebiri Global:
“Ahiozu you made my day.”
User8187284046736:
“May you be rewarded abundantly.”
Olabode Taiwo:
“God bless you always.”
