An online influencer recently travelled to Lagos to create content and visited Lagos State University in search of talented students

In a viral video, he initially encountered two students who admitted they couldn't sing or dance in any way

However, he soon discovered a group of students diligently studying for their exams and recorded songs with them

A prominent online influencer recently journeyed to Lagos for content creation, paying a visit to Lagos State University (LASU) to uncover hidden talents.

During his visit, he initially met two students who admitted they lacked singing or dancing skills. However, his search led him to a group of dedicated students engrossed in their exam preparations.

Man meets brilliant students. Photo credit: @popill_b

Source: TikTok

Inspired by their intelligence and dedication, the influencer collaborated with these students to record songs reflecting their experiences at LASU.

The students candidly revealed that they often slept in classrooms due to financial constraints preventing them from securing proper accommodation, as shown by @poppill_b.

Watch the video below:

