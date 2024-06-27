The Managing Director and CEO of Microsoft Nigeria has debunked reports that the company is leaving Nigeria

The Microsoft Nigeria CEO, Ola Williams, said the tech company is devoted to the tech development of the country

Microsoft sacked workers at the Africa Development Centre in Lagos, creating fears that it is leaving the country

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Nigeria, Ola Williams, has denied reports that the tech company is closing its doors in Nigeria.

William stated this when Obiageli Amadiobi, the Director-General of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), met with ICT firms in Lagos.

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates. Company restates commitment to Nigeria's tech ecosystem Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Microsoft restates commitment to stay in Nigeria

William added that the company was committed to the sustainable growth of the tech sector in Nigeria.

According to Microsoft's CEO, NOTAP has performed excellently in fast-tracking Nigeria's ICT sector.

Daily Trust reports that Amadiobi disclosed at the meeting that firms that submit their technology transfer agreements to NOTAP for proper evaluation and registration would soon face severe consequences and prosecution.

She said:

“Available records show that a more significant percentage of companies in Nigeria operate on imported technologies which run into millions of dollars without

“NOTAP registration necessitated by Law, thereby shortchanging the Nigerian economy.”

Microsoft sacks workers in Nigerian Centre

In May, the tech giant sacked workers at the Africa Development Centre (ADC) in Lagos, Nigeria, sparking fears that the company may be exiting the country.

Reports say the ADC is Microsoft’s African initiative for an engineering centre to provide solutions with global scalability and employment opportunities to boost tech innovations.

The development came less than four years after the tech company, founded by American billionaire Bill Gates, began operations in Nigeria.

The company established the ADC in Nigeria and Kenya to create innovative technology for Africa and the world.

Microsoft to build $1bn data centre in Kenya

Legit.ng previously reported that Microsoft, founded by billionaire businessman Bill Gates, and G42 are working together to build a $1 billion geothermal-powered data centre in Kenya.

G42 is a leading artificial intelligence company based in the United Arab Emirates.

This development comes after Microsoft shut down its Africa development centre in Nigeria, rendering about 200 people jobless.

Source: Legit.ng